Clockwork Elves Sativa

by 3C Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

The Clockwork Elves sativa variety is an extremely potent combination of sativa flower and sativa-derived kief. Each nug is rolled in kief, giving it tan to brown color. For those of you wondering what kief is, it is pure resinous tricomb powder with a very high THC content. There is no standard sativa strain chosen, so each batch of Clockwork Elves is slightly different, making this combination as mysterious as the elves themselves.

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.

