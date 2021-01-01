Clockwork Elves Sativa
by 3C Farms
About this product
The Clockwork Elves sativa variety is an extremely potent combination of sativa flower and sativa-derived kief. Each nug is rolled in kief, giving it tan to brown color. For those of you wondering what kief is, it is pure resinous tricomb powder with a very high THC content. There is no standard sativa strain chosen, so each batch of Clockwork Elves is slightly different, making this combination as mysterious as the elves themselves.
About this brand
3C Farms
