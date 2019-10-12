 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
An early descendant of Josh D’s “OG Kush,” and is our take on the celebrated “Valley Girl OG Kush,” Enoch OG is an exceptional phenotype, having a sweeter taste and a denser structure than many of its OG relatives. It is also known to “creep up” on people, with a slower onset than other similar strains.

iowaboy

Fantastic service ! Fast ! Friendly ! Efficient !

from 3C Farmson March 17th, 2020

Hi iowaboy! We agree Enoch is one of our best strains! :)

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.