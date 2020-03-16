 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this strain

Popcorn Kush

One of the lesser-known strains, many misassociate this indica-dominant hybrid with the “popcorn buds” used to describe poorer quality cannabis harvested towards the bottom of the plant. Popcorn Kush, however, is a strong strain packed into small, dense buds that resemble and taste like popcorn. Consumers rave about its potency and small body, which contradicts the large, bushy flower appearance typically analogous with high-quality cannabis. While this indica possesses some serious horsepower, its delivery is short and quick, preferential for new and experienced cannabis consumer alike.

About this brand

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.