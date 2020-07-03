Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
$39.99MSRP
Description: Sativa Hybrid Effects: Relaxing/Uplifting Flavor: Cedar with mango and passionfruit tones Our .5 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge features over 475mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~25mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately: 500mg total extract 475mg Delta 8 THC (95%+) 25 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our .5ml packaging will say “approximately 450mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our extracts typically test higher. You should always go by the actual testing, not the packaging.
