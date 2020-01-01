 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CBC Vape Cartridge

by 3CHI

3CHI Concentrates Cartridges CBC Vape Cartridge

$79.99

Our CBC vape cartridge features almost 400mg of 100% hemp-derived cannabichromene and ~100mg of CBD, CBN, CBG, CBDv, and a custom terpene blend for maximum effects. Each CBC vape cartridge contains: 500mg total extract ~400mg CBC ~50 mg blend of CBD, CBG, CBN, CBDv, and other hemp compounds ~50 mg blend of terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent CBC is a less viscous oil, so to maximize the length of your CBC vape cartridge, we encourage vaping on lower temps and allowing the oil to cool between hits (avoid rapid rehitting). CBC is an extremely harsh cannabinoid to vape in high concentrations. You will likely cough even with small puffs. Do not take big hits of this pen.

About this brand

Hemp Perfected. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.