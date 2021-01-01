About this product

About CBD Broad-Spectrum Crystal-Resistant Vape Oil Our CBD Broad-Spectrum Crystal-Resistant Vape Oil contains an array of cannabinoids for maximum potency in a 100% hemp derived oil that will never crystallize. The oil is an easy to use liquid consistency and contains no THC. What is CBD? CBD Isolate is an extremely pure form of cannabidiol — a naturally occurring compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD has no intoxicating effects, meaning it won’t get you “high” like certain forms of THC will. How does CBD work? CBD interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. This system has two sets of receptors, the CB1 and CB2 receptors. CBD only binds with the latter. This set is responsible for affecting much of our waking experience and is what gives CBD its amazing abilities. Click here to learn more. Bulk CBD Broad-Spectrum Crystal-Resistant Vape Oil Production Capabilities Current Production: 200 kg/month Scalability: Dependent upon the need Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and be ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production. ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENT ON BULK ORDERS. Shipping Information Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs.