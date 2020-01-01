 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CBD Vape Cartridges – Focused Blends : Calm

CBD Vape Cartridges – Focused Blends : Calm

by 3CHI

Write a review
3CHI Concentrates Cartridges CBD Vape Cartridges – Focused Blends : Calm

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our focused broad-spectrum vape cartridges feature CBD-dominate cannabinoid and terpene blends designed to give you the maximum desired entourage effects with no ∆9THC and: 1000mg total extract Up to 850 mg total cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDv, and various other minor cannabinoids and isomers) depending on extract 5-10% terpenes 0mg ∆9THC clean hemp taste no VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc derived from hemp grown in California, Oregon, and Colorado

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

3CHI Logo
Hemp Perfected. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.