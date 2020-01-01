Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our focused broad-spectrum vape cartridges feature CBD-dominate cannabinoid and terpene blends designed to give you the maximum desired entourage effects with no ∆9THC and: 1000mg total extract Up to 850 mg total cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDv, and various other minor cannabinoids and isomers) depending on extract 5-10% terpenes 0mg ∆9THC clean hemp taste no VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc derived from hemp grown in California, Oregon, and Colorado
