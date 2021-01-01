About this product

About CBN Isolate – Distillate This CBN isolate is a distilled oil form of cannabinol and typically tests >98% CBN. While existing “fresh” as an oil, it can quickly crystallize and may arrive as a solid with a pink/rose hue. This version of CBN isolate is a bit harder to work with than our powdered version of CBN isolate, but is less prone to crystallization when diluted with other cannabinoids, terpenes, etc., making it the better CBN isolate choice for use in vape applications. **It crystallizes quickly and will typically arrive as a solid, but will more readily stay an oil when diluted versus our CBN powdered isolate, making it a preferred choice for vape applications or other applications that require maintaining an oil consistency as long as possible. What is CBN? CBN is another cannabinoid found in cannabis with mild-to-no intoxication, depending on the person. It has been shown to have possible applications as a sedative, appetite stimulant, and anxiolytic. When THC breaks down inside the cannabis plant, it converts into CBN. How does CBN work? CBN interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. CBN binds with both the CB1 and CB2 receptors in this system. Click here to learn more. Bulk CBN Isolate Production Capabilities Current Production: 200 kg/month Scalability: Dependent upon the need Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and be ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production. ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ARE ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENTS ON BULK ORDERS. Shipping Information Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs.