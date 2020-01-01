 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CBN Vape Pen

by 3CHI

About this product

This hemp-derived CBN vape pen contains 500mg of a proprietary CBN dominant extract, also containing CBD, CBC, CBG, CBDv, and blend of terpenes that combine to relax you far more than any CBD-dominant pen can, all with no detected amounts of Δ9THC. Extremely effective for nighttime relief that high-CBD extracts aren’t potent enough for. This CBN vape pen can also be paired with Δ9THC treatments for elevated relief. [NOTE: THIS PRODUCT DOES NOT CONTAIN DETECTABLE Δ9THC AS YOU CAN SEE IN OUR EXTRACT TESTING, BUT THERE HAS BEEN A REPORT FROM A RESEARCHER IN UTAH SHOWING THAT CBN CAN CAUSE A FALSE POSITIVE WITH CERTAIN DRUG TESTS. SO BE ADVISED THAT YOU MAY FAIL A TEST WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT DEPENDING ON THE TEST YOU ARE GIVEN.]

About this brand

Hemp Perfected. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.