 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. CBN:CBD Oil - 250mg CBN : 250mg CBD

CBN:CBD Oil - 250mg CBN : 250mg CBD

by 3CHI

Write a review
3CHI Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBN:CBD Oil - 250mg CBN : 250mg CBD

$39.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBN:CBD Oil is typically used for calming nighttime relief that our standard CBD extracts can’t fully solve. It can also be used by individuals looking to boost their standard CBD or THC treatments. This CBN:CBD Oil is a 1:1 broad-spectrum blend of equal parts cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidiol (CBD). It also has trace amounts of CBG, CBC, and CBDv with a focused terpene blend and no THC. Product Description Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E CBN and CBD Extract Description Type: Broad spectrum cannabinol and cannabidiol extract with non detected levels of THC Amount: 250 mg (8.3 mg CBN/ml & 8.3 mg CBD/ml), 500 mg (16.7 mg CBN/ml & 16.7 mg CBD/ml), 1000 mg (33.3 mg CBN/ml & 33.3 mg CBD/ml) Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp Extraction Method: CO2 THC Content: None detected Plant Based Terpenes: Yes

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

3CHI Logo
Hemp Perfected. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.