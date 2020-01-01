Low Dose Tincture 250mg
by Evermore Cannabis Company
1 piece
$40.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
$59.99MSRP
CBN:CBD Oil is typically used for calming nighttime relief that our standard CBD extracts can’t fully solve. It can also be used by individuals looking to boost their standard CBD or THC treatments. This CBN:CBD Oil is a 1:1 broad-spectrum blend of equal parts cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidiol (CBD). It also has trace amounts of CBG, CBC, and CBDv with a focused terpene blend and no THC. Product Description Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E CBN and CBD Extract Description Type: Broad spectrum cannabinol and cannabidiol extract with non detected levels of THC Amount: 250 mg (8.3 mg CBN/ml & 8.3 mg CBD/ml), 500 mg (16.7 mg CBN/ml & 16.7 mg CBD/ml), 1000 mg (33.3 mg CBN/ml & 33.3 mg CBD/ml) Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp Extraction Method: CO2 THC Content: None detected Plant Based Terpenes: Yes
