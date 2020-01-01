 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Comfortably Numb | Delta 8 THC:CBN Tincture

by 3CHI

About this product

Our new Comfortably Numb oil now comes with a 1:1 ratio of Delta 8 THC and CBN, with CBC and a proprietary terpene blend high in beta-caryophyllene to maximize effects. CBN helps temper the energetic aspects of Delta 8 THC to bring an extremely comfortable and relaxed body-focused feeling. This blend is perfect for soothing relief and taking it easy. This is not a blend meant for activity. Do not drive or operate any kind of machinery on this product. This product could cause you to fail a drug test. Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E Extract Description: Type: Delta 8 THC, CBN, and CBC ratio blend Amount: 300 mg (150 mg Δ8THC, 150 mg CBN, 15mg CBC), 600 mg (300 mg Δ8THC, 300 mg CBN, 30mg CBC), 1200 mg (600 mg Δ8THC, 600 mg CBN, 60mg CBC) Extraction Material: Hemp Δ9THC Content: None detected Plant-Based Terpenes: Yes

About this brand

Hemp Perfected. We've invented a way to make the purest federally legal Delta 8 in the world. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. Our Delta 8 is the purest and most potent in the world and is used and recommended by doctors around the country. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.