Comfortably Numb – Delta 8 THC:CBN Vape Cartridge

by 3CHI

About this product

This potent 1:1 blend of ~40% Delta 8 THC and ~40% CBN is designed for the ultimate relaxation. Finished with 10% CBC, 2% CBD and our ultra-relaxing Strawberry Napalm terpenes, Comfortably Numb will have you feeling just like its name 20 minutes after a puff or two. All cannabinoids are 100% derived from hemp and each vape cartridge contains approximately: 1000mg total extract 400mg Delta 8 THC 400mg CBN 100mg CBC 20mg CBD 80 mg terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. WARNING: Due to being ultra-pure, this cartridge may crystallize within 1-3 weeks after initial heating, requiring a hairdryer to loosen oil for use again. Do not purchase this product if you are not ready for this bit of potential maintenance. Comfortably Numb Delta 8 THC:CBN Vape Cartridge Effects: Relaxing Calming Soothing From testing this product users reports exceptional relaxation and nighttime relief. Overuse may cause excessive sleep or grogginess in the morning. Start low and build only if needed after about 20 minutes. Ingredients: Delta 8 THC and CBN dominate hemp extract and terpenes Extract Description: Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with high CBN and natural terpenes Amount of Extract: 500mg or 1000 mg ∆8THC Content: ~40% (~200 and ~400 mg) CBN Content: ~40% (~200 and ~400 mg) Original Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected Natural Terpenes: Yes What is CBN? CBN is a degradation product of Delta 9 THC with minimal intoxication and is reported to be great at providing calming sensations and nighttime relief.

About this brand

Hemp Perfected. We've invented a way to make the purest federally legal Delta 8 in the world. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. Our Delta 8 is the purest and most potent in the world and is used and recommended by doctors around the country. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.