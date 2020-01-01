 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Comfortably Numb – Delta 8 THC:CBN Vape Cartridge 1ml

Comfortably Numb – Delta 8 THC:CBN Vape Cartridge 1ml

by 3CHI

3CHI Concentrates Cartridges Comfortably Numb – Delta 8 THC:CBN Vape Cartridge 1ml

$89.99MSRP

About this product

This potent 1:1 blend of ~40% Delta 8 THC and ~40% CBN is designed for the ultimate relaxation. Finished with 10% CBC, 2% CBD and our ultra-relaxing Strawberry Napalm terpenes, Comfortably Numb will have you feeling just like its name 20 minutes after a puff or two. Our .5ml and 1ml Delta 8 THC:CBN vape cartridges contain a potent 1:1 blend of Delta 8 THC and CBN, with CBC and our caryophyllene-rich terpene blend to potentiate effects. The blend is finished off with a small amount of CBD to smooth out the experience and to help lower peak Delta 8 THC effects for those who get too much energy from it. All cannabinoids are 100% derived from hemp and each vape cartridge contains approximately: 1000mg total extract ~400mg Delta 8 THC ~400mg CBN ~100mg CBC ~20mg CBD ~80 mg terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs (less than 3 seconds). WARNING: THIS VAPE MAY CRYSTALLIZE WITHIN 1-3 WEEKS AFTER APPLYING INITIAL HEAT AND MAY REQUIRE HEATING THE CARTRIDGE WITH A HAIR DRYER TO LOOSEN THE OIL ENOUGH TO USE. THE OIL IS STILL, GOOD WHEN IT CRYSTALLIZES IT IS JUST A MINOR INCONVENIENCE TO BE AWARE OF WHEN BUYING THIS CARTRIDGE.

About this brand

Hemp Perfected. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.