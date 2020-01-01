About this product

This potent 1:1 blend of ~40% Delta 8 THC and ~40% CBN is designed for the ultimate relaxation. Finished with 10% CBC, 2% CBD and our ultra-relaxing Strawberry Napalm terpenes, Comfortably Numb will have you feeling just like its name 20 minutes after a puff or two. Our .5ml and 1ml Delta 8 THC:CBN vape cartridges contain a potent 1:1 blend of Delta 8 THC and CBN, with CBC and our caryophyllene-rich terpene blend to potentiate effects. The blend is finished off with a small amount of CBD to smooth out the experience and to help lower peak Delta 8 THC effects for those who get too much energy from it. All cannabinoids are 100% derived from hemp and each vape cartridge contains approximately: 1000mg total extract ~400mg Delta 8 THC ~400mg CBN ~100mg CBC ~20mg CBD ~80 mg terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs (less than 3 seconds). WARNING: THIS VAPE MAY CRYSTALLIZE WITHIN 1-3 WEEKS AFTER APPLYING INITIAL HEAT AND MAY REQUIRE HEATING THE CARTRIDGE WITH A HAIR DRYER TO LOOSEN THE OIL ENOUGH TO USE. THE OIL IS STILL, GOOD WHEN IT CRYSTALLIZES IT IS JUST A MINOR INCONVENIENCE TO BE AWARE OF WHEN BUYING THIS CARTRIDGE.