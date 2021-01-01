About this product

About Happy Delta 8 THC Oil Our Happy Oil Tincture contains a broad spectrum hemp extract with Delta 8 THC, other cannabinoids (CBC, CBT, CBG, CBD) that help with effectiveness, and MCT as a carrier oil. Designed to give a more upbeat, heady, and happy Δ8THC experience with: 75% Δ8THC 25% CBC, CBT, CBG, CBD Product Description Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml Ingredients: Hemp Oil, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E Focus Delta 8 THC Oil Extract Description Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8THC oil with natural terpenes Delta 8 THC Content: ~1200 mg (40mg ∆8THC/mL) Total Cannabinoid Content: ~1600mg (53 mg/mL) Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: <0.3% Directions Measure the desired amount of Delta 8 THC tincture using the metered dropper and use it as desired. Refrigeration is not necessary but is encouraged as it will extend the life of the oil. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Do not touch the dropper to skin, mouth, or any surface between or during use to help prevent contamination. NOTE: DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use. What is Delta 8 THC? Delta 8 THC is an isomer of CBD and another cannabinoid found in hemp and hemp extracts. While Δ8THC and Δ9THC have similar names, they are distinctly different compounds with distinctly different characteristics, and there are clear-cut reasons why Δ8THC was made fully federally legal by H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 and delta 9 THC was limited to a maximum content of 0.3%. Important Product Notes DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR. This Delta 8 THC tincture may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. Δ8THC will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test. This Delta 8 THC tincture can be intoxicating to some people. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product. There is supposed to be air at the top of the tank. Over time the oil gradually soaks into the coil area creating space at the top of the tank. This can be as much as 40% of the total amount, which can make tanks appear partly unfilled. Our Delta 8 THC tincture is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Δ8THC extract is 100% derived from hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. 3Chi is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all liabilities pertaining to your purchase. Delta 8 THC Tincture Shipping Exclusions 3Chi retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. Due to Δ8THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont. If your state laws have been recently updated or you feel there is language supporting Δ8THC’s legality in your state, please reach out to us at support@3chi.com with excerpts from the bill supporting your case, as well as links to the full-text versions of your state laws for our review.