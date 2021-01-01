About this product

About Delta 8 Rootbeer Taffy Our Delta 8 Rootbeer Taffy blends amazing rootbeer taste with 25mg ∆8THC in each taffy. These bite-sized candies deliver a powerful THC-driven experience, all in a sweet and chewy package. Each taffy is deliciously potent, and inspired by the rich taste of rootbeer. Available in a pack of 6, 50, or 80 taffies. Delta 8 Rootbeer Taffy Product Description: Total Taffies Per Container: 6, 50, or 80 taffies ∆8THC Content Per Taffy: 25MG ∆8THC in each taffy Container: 6 Piece: Re-sealable mylar bag 50 Piece: Medium-sized plastic jar 80 Piece: Large-sized plastic jar Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Organic & Sustainably Sourced Palm Stearin, Hemp Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Water, Salt, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors. [Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, No Artificial Flavors, No Artificial Colors] Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: <0.3% ∆9THC Precautions USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. This Delta 8 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.