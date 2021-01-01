 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Delta 8 Rootbeer Taffy - 6, 50, or 80 piece

Delta 8 Rootbeer Taffy - 6, 50, or 80 piece

by 3CHI

Write a review
3CHI Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 Rootbeer Taffy - 6, 50, or 80 piece
3CHI Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 Rootbeer Taffy - 6, 50, or 80 piece
3CHI Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 Rootbeer Taffy - 6, 50, or 80 piece
3CHI Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 Rootbeer Taffy - 6, 50, or 80 piece

About this product

About Delta 8 Rootbeer Taffy Our Delta 8 Rootbeer Taffy blends amazing rootbeer taste with 25mg ∆8THC in each taffy. These bite-sized candies deliver a powerful THC-driven experience, all in a sweet and chewy package. Each taffy is deliciously potent, and inspired by the rich taste of rootbeer. Available in a pack of 6, 50, or 80 taffies. Delta 8 Rootbeer Taffy Product Description: Total Taffies Per Container: 6, 50, or 80 taffies ∆8THC Content Per Taffy: 25MG ∆8THC in each taffy Container: 6 Piece: Re-sealable mylar bag 50 Piece: Medium-sized plastic jar 80 Piece: Large-sized plastic jar Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Organic & Sustainably Sourced Palm Stearin, Hemp Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Water, Salt, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors. [Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, No Artificial Flavors, No Artificial Colors] Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: <0.3% ∆9THC Precautions USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. This Delta 8 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.

About this brand

3CHI Logo
Hemp Perfected. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review