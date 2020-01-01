 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Delta 8 THC Distillate Syringe

by 3CHI

Our Delta 8 THC distillate syringe is a 1 ml graduated glass, Luer lock syringe containing the highest quality 94-99% Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol on the market and has 99.5% or higher total active cannabinoids. It’s 100% hemp-derived and federally legal. Delta 8 THC distillate is a highly viscous, clear to medium amber, translucent oil that will not crystallize. It is so viscous that at low temperatures it behaves almost like a solid. Because of this, you will not be able to push the oil out of the syringe without first heating it or you may end up breaking the glass syringe or the plastic plunger. See the directions below for more details. The concentration of Delta 8 THC will vary between 94-99% depending on the batch. Ingredients: Delta 8 THC distillate Includes a 1/2″, 14 gauge blunt tip needle for dispensing. Extract Description: Type: Delta 8 THC distillate Delta 8 THC Concentration: 94-99% Δ8THC Crystallization: Does not crystallize Origin Material: Organically grown hemp Δ9THC Content: None detected Terpenes: No

Hemp Perfected. We've invented a way to make the purest federally legal Delta 8 in the world. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. Our Delta 8 is the purest and most potent in the world and is used and recommended by doctors around the country. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.