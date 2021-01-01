About this product

Our Delta 8balls have all the flavor and taste of your favorite candy from your childhood. They contain 8mg ∆8THC per candy piece. Available in packs of 5 and 25. Serving Size: 1 piece Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Delta 8balls Product Description Total-Content Per Pack: 5 Pack = 40mg ∆8THC , 25 pack = 200mg ∆8THC Content Per Candy Piece: 8mg ∆8THC Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gum Acacia, Palm Kernel Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Modified Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Hemp Extract, Colors (Titanium Dioxide, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 5, Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1), Magnesium Stearate, Carnauba Wax. Original Extraction Material: Hemp Precautions USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Delta 8 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. What is Delta 8 THC? Delta 8 THC is an isomer of CBD and another cannabinoid found in hemp and hemp extracts. While Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC have similar names, they are distinctly different compounds with distinctly different characteristics, and there are clear-cut reasons why delta 8 THC was made fully federally legal by H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 and delta 9 THC was limited to a maximum content of 0.3%. Delta 8 THC Legalities Our Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. 3Chi retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. 3Chi is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase. There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of delta 8 THC. Everything that follows is based on firsthand user experiences with delta 8 THC and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our delta 8 THC products do not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same. We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test. Shipping Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont.