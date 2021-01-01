About this product

Strain: Indica Hybrid Effects: Creative, Euphoria, Focus, Happy, Relaxing Flavors: Berry, Citrus, Lavender, Sweet, Woody Aromas: Blueberry, Earthy, Orange, Sweet Our 1 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cartridge available, currently testing at over 950mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~50mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately: 1000mg total extract ~900-950mg Delta 8 THC (95%+) ~50-100 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our 1ml packaging will say “approximately 900mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our extracts typically test 3-7% higher. You should always go by the actual testing, not the packaging.