 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Happy CBD Oil - 5000mg

Happy CBD Oil - 5000mg

by 3CHI

Write a review
3CHI Concentrates Ingestible Happy CBD Oil - 5000mg

About this product

About Happy CBD Oil Happy CBD Oil contains a premium broad-spectrum hemp extract at the CBD concentration of your choice and is blended with a focused, natural terpene blend and coconut-derived medium-chain triglycerides as a carrier oil. It contains no detected THC. All of our CBD is extracted from organically grown hemp using CO2, to prevent toxic pesticides and solvents ending up in your final product. Product Description Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides CBD Extract Description Type: Broad spectrum cannabidiol extract with non detected levels of THC Amount of CBD: 100 mg (3.3mg CBD/mL), 250 mg (8.3mg CBD/mL), 500 mg (16.7mg CBD/mL), 1000 mg (33.3mg CBD/mL), 1500 mg (50mg CBD/mL), 3000 mg (100mg CBD/mL), or 5000 mg (166.7mg CBD/mL) Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp Extraction Method: CO2 THC Content: None detected Plant Based Terpenes: Yes Directions Measure desired amount of oil using metered dropper and use it as desired. Must be at least 18 years of age or the legal age of use in your state or territory. Consult a doctor before use. Refrigeration is not necessary but is encouraged as it will extend the life of the oil. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Do not touch dropper to skin, mouth, or any surface between or during use to help prevent contamination.

About this brand

3CHI Logo
Hemp Perfected. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review