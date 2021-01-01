About this product

About Happy CBD Oil Happy CBD Oil contains a premium broad-spectrum hemp extract at the CBD concentration of your choice and is blended with a focused, natural terpene blend and coconut-derived medium-chain triglycerides as a carrier oil. It contains no detected THC. All of our CBD is extracted from organically grown hemp using CO2, to prevent toxic pesticides and solvents ending up in your final product. Product Description Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides CBD Extract Description Type: Broad spectrum cannabidiol extract with non detected levels of THC Amount of CBD: 100 mg (3.3mg CBD/mL), 250 mg (8.3mg CBD/mL), 500 mg (16.7mg CBD/mL), 1000 mg (33.3mg CBD/mL), 1500 mg (50mg CBD/mL), 3000 mg (100mg CBD/mL), or 5000 mg (166.7mg CBD/mL) Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp Extraction Method: CO2 THC Content: None detected Plant Based Terpenes: Yes Directions Measure desired amount of oil using metered dropper and use it as desired. Must be at least 18 years of age or the legal age of use in your state or territory. Consult a doctor before use. Refrigeration is not necessary but is encouraged as it will extend the life of the oil. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Do not touch dropper to skin, mouth, or any surface between or during use to help prevent contamination.