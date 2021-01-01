 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. London Pound Cake Delta 8 Cartridge 1ml - CDT

London Pound Cake Delta 8 Cartridge 1ml - CDT

by 3CHI

3CHI Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes London Pound Cake Delta 8 Cartridge 1ml - CDT

About this product

Strain: Indica Hybrid Effects: Calming, Creative, Focus, Relaxing, Uplifting Flavors: Berry, Fruity, Pine, Sweet Aromas: Berry, Earthy, Grape, Herbal, Pine, Spicy Our 1 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cartridge available, currently testing at over 950mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~50mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately: 1000mg total extract ~900-950mg Delta 8 THC (95%+) ~50-100 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our 1ml packaging will say “approximately 900mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our extracts typically test 3-7% higher. You should always go by the actual testing, not the packaging.

About this brand

3CHI Logo
Hemp Perfected. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.

