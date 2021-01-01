About this product

Our THCv isolate is available in small or bulk quantities and is a distilled THCv isolate that is actually a mix of both Delta 8 THCv and Delta 9 THCv version. It’s available in quantities up to 5 kg/month. Typically ~95% Delta 8 THCv and ~5% Delta 9 THCv. About our THCv Isolate Our THCv distillate is the highest quality tetrahydrocannabivarin extract on the market. It’s an extremely viscous oil that behaves as a solid and will shatter at room temperature. Store in a cool, dark place out of direct light. What is THCv Isolate? THCv is the abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin and is a “minor” cannabinoid typically found in small quantities in cannabis. It can be intoxicating in some but not all individuals and its intoxicating qualities can vary when taken in different quantities or alongside other compounds. Little is known about the short and long-term effects or safety of this compound. Delta 8 THCv and Delta 9 THCv can occur in the cannabis plant, but it is not found in these high of concentrations. Do not consume this product without approval from a doctor. Is THCv Isolate Right for My Product Line? We know very little about THCv. Its use is completely experimental. Bulk THCv Isolate Production Capabilities Current Production: 5 kg/month Scalability: Dependent upon the need Extract Description Type: THCv isolate Total THCv Concentration: 99% or higher Δ8THCv Concentration: ~95% Δ9THCv Concentration: ~5% Δ9THC Content: None detected