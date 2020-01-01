 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
THCv Vape Cartridge

by 3CHI

About this product

Our .5 ml THCv vape cartridge features almost 400mg of 100% hemp-derived THCv, an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin, and almost 100 mg of a custom blend of CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBDv, and terpenes. 500mg total extract 400mg THCv 50 mg blend of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDv, and other hemp compounds 50 mg custom blend of terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent Ingredients: Broad Spectrum THCv oil and a custom blend of terpenes THCv Vape Cartridge Extract Description: Type: Broad-spectrum THCv with natural terpenes Amount of Extract: 500 mg THCv Content: ~400 mg Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: less than 0.3% (typically none detected) Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes What is THCv? THCv is an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin, and is a cannabinoid with few formal scientific studies on it. THCv is a potential antagonist or agonist of the CB1 receptor, depending on the dose. There are thoughts that it could be good for suppressing appetite, but there are not enough scientific studies to determine if this is actually true.

About this brand

Hemp Perfected. We've invented a way to make the purest federally legal Delta 8 in the world. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. Our Delta 8 is the purest and most potent in the world and is used and recommended by doctors around the country. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.