SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our .5 ml THCv vape cartridge features almost 400mg of 100% hemp-derived THCv, an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin, and almost 100 mg of a custom blend of CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBDv, and terpenes. 500mg total extract 400mg THCv 50 mg blend of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDv, and other hemp compounds 50 mg custom blend of terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent Ingredients: Broad Spectrum THCv oil and a custom blend of terpenes THCv Vape Cartridge Extract Description: Type: Broad-spectrum THCv with natural terpenes Amount of Extract: 500 mg THCv Content: ~400 mg Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: less than 0.3% (typically none detected) Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes What is THCv? THCv is an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin, and is a cannabinoid with few formal scientific studies on it. THCv is a potential antagonist or agonist of the CB1 receptor, depending on the dose. There are thoughts that it could be good for suppressing appetite, but there are not enough scientific studies to determine if this is actually true.
Be the first to review this product.