Carefully crafted with all natural ingredients, 3Leaf's Peanut Butter Cookie offers a bit of both. It’s the perfect blend of peanut butter and dark chocolate, and evenly infused with both 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. You can feel confident this indulgence will provide both the physical and mental relaxation you’re looking for.
3Leaf is a food-first edibles brand. Our micro- and low-dose edibles are made with the highest quality cannabis distillate and natural health conscious ingredients.