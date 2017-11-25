Tigre3030
on November 25th, 2017
3 Leaf Edibles are delicious! The distilate concentrate leaves no piney taste. The cookies are individually packages which makes consuming an exact amount easy. Nice overall product and experience.
These Vegan bites are packed with protein and infused with 10mg of premium THC distillate, for a healthy edible with zero cannabis taste or smell. We combine the best natural ingredients with the finest cannabis distillate for a delicious snack that will nourish your body and mind. Sold individually in child-proof packaging.
on November 25th, 2017
