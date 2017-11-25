 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Quinoa Granola Bites 10mg

Quinoa Granola Bites 10mg

by 3Leaf Edibles

3Leaf Edibles Edibles Snack Foods Quinoa Granola Bites 10mg

$22.00MSRP

About this product

These Vegan bites are packed with protein and infused with 10mg of premium THC distillate, for a healthy edible with zero cannabis taste or smell. We combine the best natural ingredients with the finest cannabis distillate for a delicious snack that will nourish your body and mind. Sold individually in child-proof packaging.

Tigre3030

3 Leaf Edibles are delicious! The distilate concentrate leaves no piney taste. The cookies are individually packages which makes consuming an exact amount easy. Nice overall product and experience.

About this brand

3Leaf offers a premium edible cannabis experience. Our micro- and low-dose edibles are made with the highest quality cannabis distillate and all-natural, health conscious ingredients.