10:1 Milk Chocolate Minis 110mg 10-pack

by 4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal

The best known high-potency chocolate brand on the West Coast Milk Chocolate Your favorite 4.20Bar in a bite-sized morsel! Now offered in 10:1 CBD:THC for a balanced effect. Smooth, creamy, classic milk chocolate. Fair Trade 38% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural. Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (38% cacao beans, , pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, mik powder, skim milk powder, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), toffee (sugar, palm oil, dairy butter, [milk], almonds, artificial flavor, soy lecithin), and Cannabis Oil

Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.