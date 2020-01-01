 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. 1:1 Dark Chocolate Espresso Minis 200mg 10-pack

1:1 Dark Chocolate Espresso Minis 200mg 10-pack

by 4.20 Bar

Write a review
4.20 Bar Edibles Chocolates 1:1 Dark Chocolate Espresso Minis 200mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Dark Chocolate + Espresso The best known high-potency chocolate brand on the West Coast. Your favorite 4.20Bar in a bite-sized morsel! Gourmet dark chocolate with bits of crushed espresso beans. Made with Fair Trade Cacao. Gluten-Free, All Natural Ingredients: Dark Chocolate, Espresso Beans, Coffee Compound, and Distillate.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

4.20 Bar Logo
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.