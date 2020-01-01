 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Milk Chocolate Hemp Crunch Minis 100mg 10-pack

Milk Chocolate Hemp Crunch Minis 100mg 10-pack

by 4.20 Bar

About this product

Your favorite 4.20Bar in a bite-sized morsel! Milk chocolate with crisped rice and hemp hearts (an excellent source of heart-healthy omegas). Fair Trade 38% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (38% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, milk powder, skim milk powder, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), hemp hearts, crisped rice, Cannabis Oil.

About this brand

Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.