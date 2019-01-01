 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Hot Mess Dark Chocolate Bar 300mg

Hot Mess Dark Chocolate Bar 300mg

by 4.20 Bar

Write a review
4.20 Bar Edibles Chocolates Hot Mess Dark Chocolate Bar 300mg

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

These chocolate bars are divided into 6 pieces, 50mg each, to easily break, eat, and dose accordingly. The Hot Mess is the perfect balance of Ancho Chili Cheese Puffs and Dark Chocolate.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

4.20 Bar Logo
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.