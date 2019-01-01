Hot Mess Dark Chocolate Bar 300mg
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
These chocolate bars are divided into 6 pieces, 50mg each, to easily break, eat, and dose accordingly. The Hot Mess is the perfect balance of Ancho Chili Cheese Puffs and Dark Chocolate.
About this brand
4.20 Bar
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.