Milk Chocolate Hemp Crunch Bar 300mg
$30.00MSRP
About this product
Your favorite 4.20Bar in a bite-sized morsel! Milk chocolate with crisped rice and hemp hearts (an excellent source of heart-healthy omegas). Fair Trade 38% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (38% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, milk powder, skim milk powder, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), hemp hearts, crisped rice, Cannabis Oil. These chocolate bars are divided into 6 pieces, 50mg each, to easily break, eat, and dose accordingly.
