Cookies & Cream Brownie 1000mg

by 4.20 Bar

About this product

The ultimate comfort food. Baked chocolate goodness with crunchy cookies and California-grown cannabis. You're gonna need a tall glass of milk and a spot on the couch. For experienced consumers only. WARNING: THIS IS A HIGH POTENCY MEDICAL PRODUCT FOR EXPERIENCED CONSUMERS ONLY. IF YOU ARE NEW TO EDIBLE CANNABIS, CHOOSE A LOWER POTENCY PRODUCT. CONSULT A PHYSICIAN TO FIND A DOSE THAT IS RIGHT FOR YOU. FOR MEDICAL USE ONLY BY AUTHORIZED PATIENTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE LAW. NOT A FOOD. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. CONTAINS APPROXIMATELY 1000MG THC.

About this brand

Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.