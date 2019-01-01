Milk Chocolate Toffee 30mg
About this product
Decadent milk chocolate blended with crunchy toffee bits. Fair Trade 38% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (38% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, milk powder, skim milk powder, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), Toffee (sugar, palm oil, dairy butter, [milk], almonds, artificial flavor, soy lecithin), and Cannabis Oil
4.20 Bar
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.