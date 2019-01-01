 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Other grow supplies
  5. Clipper pouches

Clipper pouches

by 420 Leather Shop

Write a review
420 Leather Shop Growing Other Grow Supplies Clipper pouches

$19.95MSRP

About this product

This is a very nice item for growers to be able to put their trimming scissors on their belt, always ready to use. This pouch is made of bridle leather and will hold up for a very long time. It is available plain or with cannabis leaf embossing. You can chose from black and tan color leather.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

420 Leather Shop Logo
Leather accessories like cannabis leaf embossed belts, stash pouches, clipper pouches, coasters and more.