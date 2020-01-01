 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Design & build
  5. LEASE THE SPACE + 3 LICENSES AT $2.75/SF & Generate $1.2M /MONTH

LEASE THE SPACE + 3 LICENSES AT $2.75/SF & Generate $1.2M /MONTH

by 420 Real Properties

Write a review
420 Real Properties Services Design & Build LEASE THE SPACE + 3 LICENSES AT $2.75/SF & Generate $1.2M /MONTH
420 Real Properties Services Design & Build LEASE THE SPACE + 3 LICENSES AT $2.75/SF & Generate $1.2M /MONTH

$2.75MSRP

About this product

At 2 lbs per light with plans for 330 lights and 10,000 SF of LICENSED canopy, this space has the opportunity to yield up to 660lbs of dry cannabis per month (MORE if you're a seasoned veteran). Which means, based on current conservative market rates for wholesale flower, you can consistently generate $1.2M+ per month once you get this cultivation facility up and running. THEN, factor in the additional space you're not using to cultivate, paired with the type 6 manufacturing license + type II distribution licenses that accompany this lease... You have access to 3 streams of income in one location. Here are the details: - DCR APPROVAL: You can begin cultivating immediately - ROOM TO GROW: One space at 14,800 square feet - LONG LEASE: 5-year lease with 2x 5-year options to extend - LICENSES: Use the type 2A cultivation + type 6 manufacturing + type II distribution licenses - POWER: 800 Amps 3 Phase - CANOPY: License allows for 10,000 SF of canopy - CEILING HEIGHT: 22' ceilings - PARKING: up to 22 parking spaces can be developed With a wider reach than any other cannabis real estate brokerage firm, we're here to help you achieve your dreams. Let's connect. We've leased over 400,000 SF of compliant cannabis real estate and will find you what you need. Call or email us at 949-916-0022 (& press 1) OR INFO@420REALPROPERTIES.COM

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

420 Real Properties Logo
With more than 40 years of real estate experience, 420 Real Properties specializes in finding 420 friendly, commercial cannabis real property for lease and purchase. Our clientele consists of seasoned industry veterans, entrepreneurs and new business owners across California who are seeking real estate opportunities in the MMJ industry. We have listings of licensed Cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facilities as well as dispensaries. Whether you are looking to lease or buy a cannabis property for your business in the marijuana industry or would like to lease your space to one of our vetted, professional clients, our professional, experienced team is committed to taking care of your needs. We know that finding the right property can be a time-consuming and difficult process to manage on your own. We’re here to alleviate that stress so you can focus on doing what you do best. Our Founder and President Paul K. Thompson holds a current California Real Estate Brokers License. Prior to specializing in cannabis related properties, Paul worked for one of the largest Residential Real Estate companies in CA where he received multiple annual top salesperson awards. During his career he has owned and operated companies that purchased, controlled, and managed both residential and commercial properties. With offices and properties in California, Texas, Colorado, and Washington State, his commercial brokerage, lending and property management companies employed over 125 people. For over 10 years, Mr. Thompson owned and operated a residential lending company licensed in over 30 states. Paul’s vast experience has now made him one of the most sought out Real Estate Agents specializing in 420 friendly properties and business strategies. 420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210