LEASED! 35.2K SQFT in Long Beach at $2.30 PSF (DIVISIBLE)
by 420 Real PropertiesWrite a review
Still searching for your LBC site? This wide-open, very large, Long Beach Pink Zone property is ready and waiting for your compliant business. . It will be wide-open when leased and comes equipped with... - 14’ ceilings - Concrete floors - Heavy 480v 3p power - Multiple roll-ups - A private, secure gated lot - More than enough parking to meet the city’s guidelines ...and it is more than the appropriate distance from all sensitive uses . In addition, the owner will consider dividing it into two spaces at roughly 18K and 16K square feet for the right, professional tenants. . Give us a call or email us at 949-916-0022 x407 or info@420realproperties.com to learn how we can help you secure this space or any other that may better meet your needs, ASAP! . We’re here to help. . 420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210
