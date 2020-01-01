 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 420 Scope 60-100x LED Microscope

420 Scope 60-100x LED Microscope

by 420 Science

420 Science Smoking Smoking Accessories 420 Scope 60-100x LED Microscope
About this product

A Closer Look We’ve all had those times where we come across some herb that’s greener, fuzzier, and more crystallized than we ever dreamed possible. While some people take a moment to thank the strain gods, we take a moment to whip out this portable scope and look a little closer. Up to 100x closer, to be exact. Specs: 60-100x magnification Bright, ultra-white LED light Comes with long-lasting batteries Replacement batteries SG3 / 392 (requires 3)

About this brand

420 Science was founded in 2004 by best friends Matt & Gary with an idea for glass stash jars featuring cannabis-themed designs. We’ve grown a lot over the years and in addition to making 420 Jars, we manufacture a wide range of smoke accessories including RezBlock – a resin preventative for water pipes, Wax Wallets and DabDish Pro silicone containers, Smoke Soap – an all natural pipe cleaner, the 420 Scope, 420 Wipes and our water pipe, Kargo. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.