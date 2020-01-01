 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. DabDish Pro - Small

DabDish Pro - Small

by 420 Science

Write a review
420 Science Storage Concentrate Storage DabDish Pro - Small
420 Science Storage Concentrate Storage DabDish Pro - Small
420 Science Storage Concentrate Storage DabDish Pro - Small
420 Science Storage Concentrate Storage DabDish Pro - Small
420 Science Storage Concentrate Storage DabDish Pro - Small

$6.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Introducing DabDish Pro, the 2nd Generation silicone bowl and insert. The new version comes in two sizes that fit perfectly in our Small and Large Concentrate Jars. You'll always have a place to rest your sticky dabber because we upgraded the original design with a notched dabber rest. And the large size now features dual chambers to securely store two different concentrates. Those who like to conserve can use the rounded lip to wipe excess wax from their dabber. Specs: Fits Small Concentrate Jar / JAR NOT INCLUDED Notched Dabber Rest Rounded lip for wiping Dishwasher-safe Heat-resistant to 500 degrees FDA-approved silicone Small Dish 1.25" W x .975" H

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

420 Science Logo
420 Science was founded in 2004 by best friends Matt & Gary with an idea for glass stash jars featuring cannabis-themed designs. We’ve grown a lot over the years and in addition to making 420 Jars, we manufacture a wide range of smoke accessories including RezBlock – a resin preventative for water pipes, Wax Wallets and DabDish Pro silicone containers, Smoke Soap – an all natural pipe cleaner, the 420 Scope, 420 Wipes and our water pipe, Kargo. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.