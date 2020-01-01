 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by 420 Science

We are proud to introduce our redesign of the Kargo water pipe! The Kargo 2 is everything we loved about the old piece along with some great additions like percs, a better fitting lid, and an overall innovative design that lets you have access to your juiciest nugs right where you need them. The smaller chamber and sidecar mouthpiece make this Kargo super stable and reliable. The Kargo 2 Hammerhead perc is a two-sided inline oriented showerhead that effortlessly pushes water and bubbles to the sides of the chamber. You can rip as hard as you want on the Hammer and it will not slow down. This Kargo 2 DOES NOT COME protected by a one year warranty. Get the warranty here. Specs: Built-In 420 Jar Hammerhead Perc Height: 7" Base Width: 4.5" Takes 14mm male accessories No warranty. Get the warranty here.

420 Science was founded in 2004 by best friends Matt & Gary with an idea for glass stash jars featuring cannabis-themed designs. We’ve grown a lot over the years and in addition to making 420 Jars, we manufacture a wide range of smoke accessories including RezBlock – a resin preventative for water pipes, Wax Wallets and DabDish Pro silicone containers, Smoke Soap – an all natural pipe cleaner, the 420 Scope, 420 Wipes and our water pipe, Kargo. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.