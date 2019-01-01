About this product
Open the lid. Do you know what you’ll see? Reverse bevel. Yeah, that’s right. We said it. Reverse. Bevel. In other words, you won’t be finding any fragments of wax or herb getting stuck in a crevice. Which is nice. Because while fingers are great for scooping, there are some places they just can’t reach. NEW! Add a DabDish Pro Silicone Insert Specs: Pressed Glass Permanent Glass Decals Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal Holds: A shitload of concentrate (100 ml) Height: 1.75” (4.5 cm) Width: 2.5” (7.6 cm) Made in Europe 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty *See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
