  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. OCD Pack

OCD Pack

by 420 Science

$27.99MSRP

About this product

They say cleanliness is next to godliness. Now, we don’t know who they are, and we don’t know if their words were politically motivated, but we agree 100%. That’s why we’ve bundled our best cleaning products together in this special deal. Pick up an OCD pack and save $10 over buying each individually. We have the perfect cleaning companion to make cleaning even easier! Get your ResCaps here. Bundle Includes: 8 oz bottle of Smoke Soap One bottle of RezBlock One box of 420 Wipes $10 Savings! Since this package is already a sweet deal, discounts are disabled.

About this brand

420 Science was founded in 2004 by best friends Matt & Gary with an idea for glass stash jars featuring cannabis-themed designs. We’ve grown a lot over the years and in addition to making 420 Jars, we manufacture a wide range of smoke accessories including RezBlock – a resin preventative for water pipes, Wax Wallets and DabDish Pro silicone containers, Smoke Soap – an all natural pipe cleaner, the 420 Scope, 420 Wipes and our water pipe, Kargo. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.