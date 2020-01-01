 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Quartz Banger 19mm - Ground Joint

by 420 Science

$18.99MSRP

About this product

Quartz Glass Bangers are a great way to do big, low temp dabs. The quartz glass can withstand daily use better than soft, or even boro glass. The banger has a deep bucket and a large expanding downstem that fits directly onto your piece. The air path for these pieces is exquisite and we know you will enjoy them. Find a Quartz Banger in your rig's joint size and angle for just the right fit and a perfect rip. Specs: 2mm thick quartz glass 2" arm length 19mm Male, comes in both 45 and 90 degree styles Angled bucket Large airway for long draws

About this brand

420 Science was founded in 2004 by best friends Matt & Gary with an idea for glass stash jars featuring cannabis-themed designs. We’ve grown a lot over the years and in addition to making 420 Jars, we manufacture a wide range of smoke accessories including RezBlock – a resin preventative for water pipes, Wax Wallets and DabDish Pro silicone containers, Smoke Soap – an all natural pipe cleaner, the 420 Scope, 420 Wipes and our water pipe, Kargo. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.