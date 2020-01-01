 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Smoke Soap 8oz Bottle

Smoke Soap 8oz Bottle

by 420 Science

Write a review
420 Science Smoking Smoking Accessories Smoke Soap 8oz Bottle

$10.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Cleaner You Don’t Have to Clean Do you know what we hate? When you have to clean your piece right after you cleaned it because it tastes like the chemical cleaner you just used. That’s why we use Smoke Soap. It’s organic, cleans just about anything, and rinses out with warm water. You like to smoke the best. It’s time to start cleaning with the best. We have the perfect cleaning companion to make using Smoke Soap even easier! Get your ResCaps here. More Info: Reusable Concentrated solution – 8 oz bottle makes 16 oz Safe on all surfaces Organic Biodegradable

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

420 Science Logo
420 Science was founded in 2004 by best friends Matt & Gary with an idea for glass stash jars featuring cannabis-themed designs. We’ve grown a lot over the years and in addition to making 420 Jars, we manufacture a wide range of smoke accessories including RezBlock – a resin preventative for water pipes, Wax Wallets and DabDish Pro silicone containers, Smoke Soap – an all natural pipe cleaner, the 420 Scope, 420 Wipes and our water pipe, Kargo. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.