Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
You wake up in a cold sweat. It was a nightmare, you say. Just a bad dream. Still, you get up to check. Relief washes over you when you open your XL Screw Top 420 Jar. That ounce of dank you got last week is still safe. It's still fresh. You climb back into bed with a smile and dream of tomorrow's session. Specs: Pressed Glass Permanent Glass Decals Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal Holds: 1.0 oz (28 g) | 16 fl oz (473 ml) Height: 4.0in (10.2 cm) Width: 3.5in (8.9 cm) Made in Asia 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty *See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
Be the first to review this product.