This 2.5-hour cannabis excursion is an extraordinary opportunity to get a behind the scenes look at the Colorado Cannabis Industry. During the tour, you will be chauffeured throughout Denver in luxury 420 friendly transportation, where you can smoke, drink, eat, and enjoy. Your private driver will be equipped with smoking devices, bottled water, and snacks. As if being transported through time and space, you will arrive at a 20,000 sq. ft. marijuana greenhouse where you can explore and learn about the cultivation of cannabis from clone to harvest and have all of your questions answered by master growers. This is a rare opportunity to learn about different grow rooms at different stages of cultivation and take pictures with big, beautiful, budding plants! Then, get a chance to experience what this grow house produces when you get VIP access to the Dispensary and receive deep discounts on strains, topicals, edibles and more! Better yet, expert budtenders are available to guide your shopping experience and answer all of your questions about cannabis.. Details here: https://my420tours.com/denver-pot-tours/marijuana-greenhouse/