  B Bud Northern Wreck

B Bud Northern Wreck

by 45th Parallel Farms

45th Parallel Farms Cannabis Flower B Bud Northern Wreck

About this strain

Northern Wreck

Northern Wreck

Northern Wreck is an indica-dominant strain that combines the dizzying strength of Northern Lights with the complex cerebral sensations of Trainwreck. Get to a comfortable place, because Northern Wreck will leave you melting under the force of its euphoria. With its heavy yields and fast flowering cycle, Northern Wreck is a blessing to commercial growers looking to harvest a lot of product quickly.

About this brand

