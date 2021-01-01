 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Grape Dawg
Hybrid

Grape Dawg

by 45th Parallel Farms

Write a review
45th Parallel Farms Cannabis Flower Grape Dawg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

45th Parallel Farms Logo

About this strain

Grape Dawg

Grape Dawg

Grape Dawg is an indica-leaning hybrid created by Nebula Gardens. This grape phenotype was “mysteriously” given to Robert Meyer before circulating throughout the Pacific Northwest and is a cross between Lemon Kush and Alien Dawg. This strain’s delicious flavor is contrasted against the strain’s pungent, room filling aroma of sweet gas and citrus. Grape Dawg’s uplifting mental state coupled with nausea reduction and appetite stimulation make this an enjoyable accompaniment throughout the day, but especially before or after a meal. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review