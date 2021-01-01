Grape Dawg is an indica-leaning hybrid created by Nebula Gardens. This grape phenotype was “mysteriously” given to Robert Meyer before circulating throughout the Pacific Northwest and is a cross between Lemon Kush and Alien Dawg. This strain’s delicious flavor is contrasted against the strain’s pungent, room filling aroma of sweet gas and citrus. Grape Dawg’s uplifting mental state coupled with nausea reduction and appetite stimulation make this an enjoyable accompaniment throughout the day, but especially before or after a meal.