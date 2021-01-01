Holy Grail Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Holy Grail Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG #18 and Kosher Kush. This strain produces effects that are mellow and relaxing. The aroma of this plant is kushy and has a strong spicy citrus smell. Holy Grail Kush is said to be easy to grow and features large, dense buds that appear at 9-10 weeks. Holy Grail Kush was entered into the Hybrid category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup and came out on top. It is said to have nabbed the competition’s first-ever perfect score.
