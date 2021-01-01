 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Holy Grail Kush
Hybrid

Holy Grail Kush

by 45th Parallel Farms

Write a review
45th Parallel Farms Cannabis Flower Holy Grail Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

45th Parallel Farms Logo

About this strain

Holy Grail Kush

Holy Grail Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Holy Grail Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG #18 and Kosher Kush. This strain produces effects that are mellow and relaxing. The aroma of this plant is kushy and has a strong spicy citrus smell. Holy Grail Kush is said to be easy to grow and features large, dense buds that appear at 9-10 weeks. Holy Grail Kush was entered into the Hybrid category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup and came out on top. It is said to have nabbed the competition’s first-ever perfect score. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review