  Island Maui Haze
Sativa

Island Maui Haze

by 45th Parallel Farms

45th Parallel Farms Cannabis Flower Island Maui Haze

Island Maui Haze

Island Maui Haze

Island Maui Haze

Island Maui Haze is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain with effects that can creep up on you. These dense, forest green buds may not initially attract you based on its strong, ammonia smell; however, this crystal-covered strain is praised for its uplifting, energetic effects that can relieve pain and other symptoms without bringing you down into a lazy state. 

