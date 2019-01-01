About this product
This intensive workshop will provide the focus and guidance needed to begin a successful marketing strategy. We'll guide you through several modalities to build a comprehensive structure for the many aspects of your cannabis business. We'll explore the root of your intention, best business practices, and a what will make you the most impactful in this new emerging industry.
4Blooms.Guru was founded in 2016 as a full-service cannabis marketing agency. We focus on cannabis branding, logo creation, website design and development, original content, and SEO. Our proprietary APEX branding workshop brings your company’s history and mission to the forefront in the form of an origin story. We have evolved into a national cannabis branding agency, with a special focus on hemp and CBD products. Building a valuable brand is not easy and requires creativity, attention and effort. Building a valuable brand is not easy and requires creativity, attention and effort. Let's grow your brand & business!